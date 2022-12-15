UK government unveils major changes to airport security rules for liquids and electronics

The UK government is setting forth new legislation today (December 15) that will change the rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security by 2024, with the installation of new security screening technology at major airports across the country.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.

Not only will it mean greater convenience for travelers – as people will no longer need to spend time taking items out of their bags – but it will also enhance passenger safety, as security staff will have more detailed images of what people are carrying.

Mark Harper, UK Transport Secretary, said, “The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change. I’m streamlining cabin bag rules at airports while enhancing security. By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats.

“Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented. Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before traveling,” he said.

Passengers are currently required to remove tablets, laptops and liquids from their cabin baggage, while liquids have been limited to 100ml and must be in a clear plastic bag. This requirement will eventually be lifted, and the 100ml liquid container limit will be extended to 2 liters. Airports will have until June 2024 to upgrade their screening equipment and processes.

Christopher Snelling, policy director at The Airport Operators Association (AOA), said, “This investment in next-generation security by the UK’s airport operators will provide a great step forward for UK air travel, matching the best in class around the world. It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant.”

The new deadline follows several trials conducted at some airports since 2018, which have demonstrated the effectiveness of this new screening equipment – which uses CT x-ray technology to essentially provide a 3D image of what’s in passengers’ bags, as well as deploying highly advanced threat detection algorithms. Similar technology is taking place in many countries globally, with airports such as Schiphol and in the USA now also making use of the technology.

The current liquids rules, which were introduced in the UK in 2006 following a terrorist threat, have been designed to stop those with hostile intent carrying liquid explosives on to planes.