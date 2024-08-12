VMD to continue screening services at Kansas City with new contract

VMD Corp has been awarded a US$140m five-year follow-on contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at Kansas City International Airport as part of the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

For the last four years, VMD has been the sole provider of passenger and baggage screening services for approximately 16,000 passengers a day departing through 16 screening lanes. Under the new five-year contract, VMD will provide passenger and baggage screening security services that include identifying dangerous objects in baggage, cargo, and/or on the passengers themselves, and preventing those objects from being transported aboard the aircraft.

VMD screeners will also perform critical safety tasks such as conducting pat-down searches, operating x-ray machines and hand-held wands, and reviewing tickets using electronic imaging equipment. VMD will also continue to support special flights out of Kansas City International, such as Honor Flights and Kansas City Chiefs chartered travel.

The TSA SPP program is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle for airport security screening services to provide security screening of passengers and baggage, and to ensure the security of designated security areas. The SPP contracts security screening services at commercial airports to pre-qualified private companies. These companies run screening operations under federal oversight and must comply with all TSA security screening procedures.