SITA launches partnership program

Air transport IT provider SITA has launched a partnership program aimed at promoting its growth.

Through its new partner platform, Launchpad, SITA has outlined four key areas where it seeks to build partnerships: digital identities; advanced analytics and data management; security and safety at airports; and sustainable alternative energy sources. According to the company, each of these areas is in response to the changing demands of air travel.

To cope with surging fuel prices and increasing calls for digital passenger experiences, SITA has accelerated its investment in solutions that deliver improved ways of working using existing and new technologies. Simultaneously, SITA is looking to collaborate with partners inside and outside the air transport industry to trial sustainable solutions within its operations.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said, “We are committed to enabling the growth of the air transport industry through smart technology and solutions. We have looked carefully at the market and identified key areas where we can have a significant impact and help our customers work smarter. We have a strong investment and innovation program to support these areas which are central to the growth of SITA. To accelerate this program, we are inviting new partners working in these four areas to join us so we can reshape the air travel industry together.”