FAA awards US$2.5m to Ontario International to increase sustainability

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded US$2.5m to Ontario International Airport (ONT) to further the popular Southern California gateway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Carbon footprint reduction

The money is through FAA’s Voluntary Airport Low-Emission (VALE) Program and will be used to replace 22 pre-conditioned air (PCA) units – external heating, cooling and dehumidifying devices that control temperatures and keep jetways and planes comfortable when aircraft are parked at the gate.

The units are connected to airport electrical power sources, eliminating the need for parked aircraft to use onboard auxiliary power units, which require jet fuel. The VALE funding comes two weeks after ONT received US$4m in FAA funding for its runway rehabilitation program.

FAA funding

Alan D Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority board of commissioners, said, “We are deeply appreciative to the FAA and to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has played such a critical role in securing funding for ONT as we meet the needs of this dynamic region we serve. The VALE Program funding will allow us to replace older PCA units with state-of-the-art, high energy-efficient models that reduce emissions and improve air quality.”

