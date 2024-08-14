Biden-Harris Administration invests US$566m in modernizing US airports

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding US$566.4m via 296 grants in 47 states to modernize airports.

This funding forms part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, part of the US$25bn total included in the law for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.

The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.

FAA airport funding

Airports receiving funding include Seattle-Tacoma International in Washington, which will receive US$45.4m for structural, seismic, and building system upgrades to Concourse S to meet design standards. Charlotte/Douglas International in North Carolina will receive US$43.3m for the construction of a deicing pad, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, grading and drainage, lighting, and signage to meet current FAA standards. Louisville Muhammad Ali International in Kentucky will receive US$34.6m to expand the existing terminal by 31,049ft2, including a TSA checkpoint, solar microgrid and emergency generator. Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Nevada, will receive US$20.6m for the replacement of elevators to improve safety and enhance Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia will receive US$20.1m for the rehabilitation of taxiways and taxi lanes to improve safety. Sacramento International in California will receive US$18.2m for the reconstruction of a pedestrian walkway to enhance safety. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International in Louisiana will receive US$13.5m for a new people mover system to move passengers through the terminal more efficiently. Moline Quad Cities International in Illinois will receive US$8.2m to expand the existing terminal by 14,116ft2 to facilitate the movement of passengers and baggage and bring the airport into conformity with current standards. Kailua/Kona Ellison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole, Hawaii, will receive US$49.6m for the rehabilitation of Runway 17/35 to enhance safety.

A full list of airports that will receive funding is available here.

US airport modernization

“As Americans fly in record numbers, the Biden-Harris Administration is improving our nation’s airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding we’re announcing today, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety, efficiency and sustainability for years to come.”

“We’re helping ensure traveler safety by upgrading every part of airfield operations, from better runway and taxiway configuration to vivid signage, better lighting, and improved pavement markings,” said FAA associate administrator for airports Shannetta R Griffin.

This funding is from one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly US$9bn of the US$15bn total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country.

To date, the administration has announced over US$461bn in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 60,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over US$898bn in private-sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the USA.

In related news, the Biden/Harris administration’s fiscal year 2025 budget includes US$43.4m for the Federal Aviation Administration to undertake airport technology research. Click here to read the full story.