Byrna equips Argentinian airport police with less-lethal launchers

Byrna Technologies, which specializes in less-lethal personal security equipment, has received an order for 1,000 launcher pistols and rifles from Argentina’s Airport Security Police (Policía de Seguridad Aeroportuaria – PSA), a federal agency responsible for airport security across the country.

The PSA has begun training officers to use Byrna’s SD and TCR launchers and is starting to deploy them in airports throughout Argentina.

The SD pistol is a handheld CO2 -powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm. The TCR is the rifle configuration with folding front and rear sights.