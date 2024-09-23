Subscribe
Security

Byrna equips Argentinian airport police with less-lethal launchers

Kylie BielbyBy 1 Min Read
Byrna Technologies, which specializes in less-lethal personal security equipment, has received an order for 1,000 launcher pistols and rifles from Argentina’s Airport Security Police (PSA), a federal agency responsible for airport security across the country.
Credit: Byrna Technologies
PSA Officers equipped with Byrna TCR (left) and Byrna SD (right) at Ezeiza International Airport.
Credit: PSA

The PSA has begun training officers to use Byrna’s SD and TCR launchers and is starting to deploy them in airports throughout Argentina.

The SD pistol is a handheld CO2 -powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm. The TCR is the rifle configuration with folding front and rear sights.

