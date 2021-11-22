Scottish consortium to trial innovative wind power technology at Glasgow Airport

AGS Airports Limited (AGS) has joined a Scottish consortium tasked with deploying an innovative dual-purpose wind panel and sound barrier technology to generate clean wind energy from the airfield.

AGS, which operates Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, will work with startup Katrick Technologies and the University of Strathclyde to deploy the new renewable technology, which is capable of producing carbon-neutral energy from ground and low-level wind. Unlike traditional wind turbines, Katrick’s wind panels can capture wind power without needing significant height or scale.

Katrick Technologies’ founder and co-CEO Karthik Velayutham is a Strathclyde alumnus who launched Katrick Technologies as a green energy startup in 2016, supported by co-CEO Vijay Madlani.

As part of the consortium, Katrick Technologies’ wind acquisition systems will be installed on the University of Strathclyde and Glasgow Airport estates. Initial wind mapping on these sites will kick off a phased approach for development of the wind panels.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said, “Partnering with technology experts and embracing innovation is essential for AGS to meet its decarbonization goals. Renewable technologies have the potential to power vast amounts of on-site equipment, offset energy costs and reduce the requirement for carbon-based energy supply. In addition to supporting our transition to net zero, these wind panels also have the potential to help us manage the impact of airport-related noise, which we know is an important issue for the communities we serve. Managing this is an integral part of how we grow our airports responsibly, and these panels could also act as noise barriers on our airfields.”

Madlani said, “Katrick Technologies and the University of Strathclyde have just been awarded Energy Technology Partnership (ETP) funding for a collaborative R&D project for the wind-panel and noise-barrier technology. This is an initial step that will provide a catalyst for development by attracting large funding and investment opportunities. Not only will this support the development of our own technologies but it can help the group realize its shared vision by unlocking unharnessed wind power.”

Roddy Yarr, executive lead for sustainability at the University of Strathclyde, said, “As a socially progressive university with ambitious targets toward net zero, we are pleased to support this project. Katrick’s clean technology is a great example of an innovation that can help us to create a series of ‘living labs’ to demonstrate and enable the transition to scalar greenhouse gas emissions reduction.”