SITA achieves carbon neutrality ahead of schedule

Air transport IT provider SITA has reached its goal of achieving carbon neutrality one year ahead of schedule.

SITA reduced its overall emissions of greenhouse gases by 48% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the company’s UN-recognized carbon neutrality Planet+ program, with initiatives designed to create sustainable and energy-efficient workplaces and reduce internal business travel.

SITA also compensates 100% of any carbon emissions that it has been unable to reduce or eliminate by financing projects that help cut and negate existing and future carbon emissions while supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals. These offsetting projects include supporting reforestation and protecting biodiversity.

To develop a credible carbon neutral program, SITA followed the CarbonNeutral Protocol’s rigorous framework, which is managed by Natural Capital Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. Working with independent emissions assessor RSK Group, a comprehensive review of emissions relating to operations and business travel was undertaken to calculate SITA’s carbon footprint. In 2020, this was extended to include many more indirect emissions generated from activities such as homeworking, which was commonplace for SITA employees during the pandemic.

SITA is now turning its attention to developing new technology to help its customers and the wider aviation industry reduce its carbon footprint. This work is predominately focused on streamlining aircraft operations and reducing fuel burn, with a clear and measurable reduction in carbon emissions. The company’s recent acquisition of Safety Line was designed to strengthen the organization’s portfolio to help drive greater operational efficiencies around fuel consumption and limiting aircraft CO2 emissions at key flight stages.

Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA, said, “We are delighted to have achieved our carbon neutral goal as part of our ongoing sustainability journey. I want to thank our employees who have been critical in reaching this ambitious milestone, one year ahead of our original deadline. Being a trusted partner to the air transport industry, we are firmly committed to helping aviation reduce its emissions and achieve its carbon reduction objectives.”