Public consultation begins on Gatwick’s second runway

London Gatwick Airport has today (9 Sept) announced the start of its public consultation on plans to bring its existing northern runway into routine use alongside its main runway.

The proposed plans would reposition the northern runway’s center line further north by 12 meters. This would enable dual runway operations with the airport’s main runway whilst meeting international safety standards. The northern runway could be operational by summer 2029.

The majority of construction works associated with the airfield would be contained within the existing airport boundary. The cost of the work is estimated at £500m and will be privately financed, generating approximately 18,400 additional jobs by 2038.

Gatwick has said that the project proposals are low impact and are in line with Government policy of making best use of existing runways. It also said that the project will be delivered in a sustainable way which helps to achieve the Government’s overall goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said, “Our northern runway proposals will help boost our economy, maintain competition within the London market, open up new connections and support a Global Britain. They will also open up exciting new employment opportunities, create additional jobs and further enable travel to visit family and friends, take a leisure break or foster trade and business links. Our proposals are forward looking and seek to bring significant benefits for our region.

“I am confident in our future and very pleased to present these proposals for public consultation. We would like to hear views from local residents, and anyone interested in our proposals. I encourage everyone to take time to review our plans and respond by 1 December 2021.”

Full consultation materials are available on the gatwickairport.com/futureplans web pages along with a virtual exhibition and an option to book a telephone surgery with project experts or to request a virtual briefing for local stakeholder groups.