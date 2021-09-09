UK airports miss out in hygiene category at ACI World ASQ Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World has revealed the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality Awards.

This year, ACI introduced a new award, ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’, based on hygiene-related questions added to the survey questionnaire. This provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene.

Sponsored by ACI World’s partner Amadeus, this year’s event designated 108 awards which were won by 89 individual airports around the world. Winners of note in the Best Airport by Size and Region category include Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino, Italy, and Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia, for best airport in Europe over 40 million passengers per year; and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta, and Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada, for the same category over 40 million in North America.

The Best Hygiene Measures by Region included 33 winners but perhaps most notable was the absence of any UK airports under the European category, although all 14 major UK airports took part. Indeed, only two UK airports were included in the Best European Airport category: Inverness Airport for those under 2 million, and London City Airport for 5 to 15 million passengers annually.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general, ACI World, said, “Amid the most challenging year in the history of our industry, ACI’s ASQ awards recognize airport members that have prioritized listening and responding to the voice of the customer – this has never been more important.

“I celebrate and congratulate all our winners and those recognized today as they set an example for the entire industry as we rebuild crucial global connectivity and lead the global economic recovery. ACI continues to adapt the ASQ program to ensure the benchmarking and findings remain the industry standard and reflective and relevant for the changing landscape of air travel. I am very happy that we have also continued our successful partnership with global travel technology company Amadeus to deliver the awards,” he said.

Global travel technology company Amadeus and ACI World have entered a long-term partnership to deliver the ASQ Awards. Elena Avila, EVP, airport IT and airline operations, Amadeus, said, “Across the world, airports are adapting the passenger experience to provide a safer and more streamlined airport journey. New technologies like biometrics and contactless self-service will be key to help our industry rebuild air travel so that it’s better for passengers and airport players alike. Today we celebrate airports that, despite the difficulties of the current environment, place the passenger at the center of what they do, and encourage business transformation while moving the industry forward. We are delighted to continue supporting the ASQ awards together with ACI and join them in congratulating all the winners.”

The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. More than half of the world’s travelers pass through an ASQ airport.