JFK Millennium Partners reveals T6’s updated brand and passenger technology

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build and operate the US$4.2bn JFK Terminal 6 (T6) and manage the existing Terminal 7 (T7), has hosted a first-look event for future airline tenants and stakeholders at John F Kennedy International Airport. The JFK T6 Discovery Expo offered a preview of the operations and guest experiences of the new terminal.

Passenger offerings demonstrated

Following the brand announcement, Edward D’Angelo, Vantage Group‘s senior director of global IT operations, moderated a dynamic panel discussion, “The T6 Check-In & Security Experience”, which presented next-generation technology selected to deliver a seamless, state-of-the-art passenger journey through the new terminal.

Adrian Wang, senior technical consultant at SITA, introduced the terminal’s Flex.Go hybrid self-service bag drop (SSBD) system. Steve Karoly, executive vice president of K2 SSG, detailed the deployment of computed tomography x-ray screening, enhanced advanced imaging technology (eAIT) and credential authentication technology 2 (CAT2).

Guests also sampled offerings from two of the terminal’s featured local eateries: Alidoro Café (Manhattan) and BKLYN Blend (Brooklyn). Ellen Preimesberger, director of commercial marketing at JMP, moderated the “Taste of T6” panel discussion featuring Jon Streep, CEO of Alidoro, and Keishon Warren, founder of BKLYN Blend, who discussed their plans to bring locally inspired flavors and ingredients to T6 menu offerings.

Future T6 Discovery Expo events are expected to explore additional areas of the terminal’s development, including retail services, the T6 baggage handling system, as well as the terminal’s future all-electric ground support equipment (eGSE). According to the company, this eGSE will be the first of its kind at any major US airport when T6 opens in 2026. The series aims to ensure all stakeholders are aligned and prepared as the terminal approaches its official debut.

Brand reveal

The event was the first in a series of engagement opportunities designed to showcase progress and foster collaboration in the lead-up to the terminal’s opening, which will take place in phases beginning in early 2026. Karen Ali, chief operating officer of JFK Millennium Partners, opened the program with the official unveiling of T6’s new brand identity, which is intended to reflect the terminal’s core values of innovation, hospitality and global connectivity.

Drawing from both local inspirations and international Swiss style, the T6 brand was designed to further elevate and enhance the guest experience.

Ali said, “We are incredibly excited to unveil our T6 brand identity with the inspiring tagline ‘Start with Extraordinary’. Whether you’re a guest flying out of T6 or arriving to explore New York City and beyond – every trip should be unforgettable. With its innovative amenities and unparalleled guest services, our T6 brand embodies our team’s commitment to global excellence and our promise to deliver an extraordinary experience, each and every time.”

In related news, Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, recently launched his organization’s North Star initiative – a guiding principle that is intended to define a clear vision. Click here to read the full story.