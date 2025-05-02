Subscribe
Rapiscan to provide HBS to Fiji’s Nadi International

Kylie Bielby
Rapiscan sales manager Mathew Wright signs the contract with Fiji Airports CEO Mesake Nawari in Nadi. Credit: Fiji Airports

Fiji Airports has signed a contract with Rapiscan Systems for the provision of four new hold baggage screening (HBS) machines at Nadi International Airport. The new equipment will be ECAC Standard 3 and TSA 7.2 compliant and will replace three legacy machines.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in two stages with the primary screening machine planned to be replaced around November 2025. The second phase of installation is expected to complete in 2027.

Read about Airports Council International’s security review of Nadi International here

 

