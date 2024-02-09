Munich Airport welcomes robotics company Exotec to innovation hub

Munich Airport in Germany has welcomed a robotics startup Exotec to its innovation hub LabCampus.

Exotec is the fourth company to secure office space on the campus. The scale-up is set to establish its new headquarters for the entire DACH region in LAB 48 and develop its position in the robotics industry.

According to the airport, Exotec brings software and technology expertise to the table as well as a network-oriented entrepreneurial spirit. The rental space of around 2,600m2, comprising showroom and office units, will enable Exotec to present new products for the robotization of logistics. The flexible rental options for additional space are also available at the location in LAB 48 for growth companies.

Exotec systems are currently in use in over 100 installations in Asia, Europe and North America. Founded as a scale-up in Lille, France, in 2015, the company previously had its German headquarters in Landshut. In the future, up to 200 employees are set to work on Exotec’s vision for the future at the new headquarters. The move is expected to take place this winter.

As an innovation hub, LabCampus aims to connect international corporations and scale-ups with research institutions and young talents to promote knowledge and technology transfer in Bavaria. Following Deutsche Flugsicherung and the Airport Academy, amplimind – a joint venture between AUDI and Lufthansa Industry Solutions – will move into its space at the LabCampus in March 2024. Another important player from the technology sector is already in the starting blocks – the Technical University of Munich (TUM) is planning to set up a research site for students in LAB 48 and LAB 52.

Nathalie Leroy, chief financial officer and director of infrastructure at Munich Airport, said, “We can see from Exotec’s decision that Munich Airport is no longer just a popular take-off point for airlines and travelers. LabCampus offers ideal conditions for companies that are looking to achieve new goals. Great innovations are created where great ideas come together – this is what LabCampus stands for. We are delighted to welcome a global company in Exotec.”

Markus Schlotter, managing director, Central Europe, Exotec, said, “Innovative technology needs a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge, talent and network partners. At LabCampus, we have found a location with the ideal conditions to get off to a flying start with innovative products from Exotec. Together, we not only want to work on our robotic systems here, but also to create creative and innovative synergies.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.