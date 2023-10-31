Newcastle Airport deploys SITA cloud-based operations solution

Australia’s Newcastle Airport (NTL) has deployed SITA’s cloud-based solution SITA Flex to reduce IT costs, boost efficiency and improve the passenger experience.

By leveraging SITA’s common-use solution across the airport’s preferred devices, NTL is able to remove the need for more expensive certified equipment and give control and cost savings on hardware choices.

The solution standardizes the hardware and support to simplify the infrastructure and improve ease of operation. SITA Flex makes the most of limited physical space, enabling airports and airlines to switch effortlessly between dedicated and shared check-in and boarding gate counters. With plug-and-play functionality, Flex eliminates the need for on-site infrastructure while ensuring complete security.

The solution’s benefits include reducing airport costs, enabled by the simplification of infrastructure. It also allows the airport to operate in a common-use environment at significantly lower expenses without sacrificing functionality.

Sumesh Patel, president, Asia-Pacific, SITA, said, “We’re excited to partner with Newcastle Airport and support their ambitious growth plans. From our experience in digitizing the industry – before, during and post-pandemic – we see common issues facing highly cost-conscious regional airports, with a desire to be able to fund the types of smart digital ways of working found in larger airports.”

According to SITA, cloud technology makes the digital journey and IT affordable and accessible for regional airports. With passenger processing capabilities accessible via the cloud, airports can enable shared common-use approaches cost-effectively, saving on infrastructure, space and maintenance. They are also well-placed to embrace additional capabilities as they choose, such as self-boarding, self-bag drop, off-airport processing, and more.

Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport, said, “Newcastle Airport is undergoing a massive transformation to optimize the passenger experience, increase efficiency and sustainability, and support tourism. As we work to deliver the airport that our Hunter region deserves, we will soon be offering direct international flights to key trading and tourism destinations. We will build on our position as one of the region’s economic and employment hubs, driving innovation, job growth and commercial opportunities. We’re excited to be leading the way in digitalizing airport operations with the help of SITA and look forward to continuing to innovate and improve the passenger experience.”

For more key IT and software updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.