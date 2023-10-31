ACI launches airport cybersecurity assessment program

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched a cybersecurity airport assessment program to help airports identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, mitigate risks and ensure regulatory compliance, and has reiterated its commitment to improving the overall cyber awareness and resilience of airport operators and the aviation ecosystem.

ACI World launched the APEX in Cybersecurity on-site airport review tool at the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Security Week 2023: Aviation Security (AVSEC) & Cybersecurity (CYBERSEC) event, which took place October 23-27, in Montreal, Quebec.

With the proliferation of cyberattacks globally, ACI World continues to advocate for a cybersecurity regulatory framework that is: developed to be outcome-focused and is fit for purpose; leverages existing standards and frameworks; and that promotes cybersecurity culture across the aviation industry.

ACI World says that building further airport and aviation awareness and resilience should include developing incident response and recovery mechanisms as part of existing emergency or business continuity plans, and leveraging international cyber information-sharing mechanisms.

The new APEX in Cybersecurity is an on-site airport review and serves as a starting point for assessing airport cybersecurity practices. The program is designed to assist airports in comprehensively evaluating their cybersecurity landscape. By leveraging international standards and renowned frameworks, the program offers a proactive and rounded perspective on the cyber challenges faced by airports today.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general at ACI World, said, “It is critical that stakeholders continue to work collaboratively to strengthen the aviation ecosystem’s mitigation and resilience to cyber events. A cybersecurity framework that is outcomes focused and fit for purpose, coupled with the development of incident responses and recovery mechanisms as well as international cyber information sharing, are pivotal to our shared goal of a thriving air transport system.”

