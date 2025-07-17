San Diego Airport receives US$15m for TSA’s Quieter Home Project

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s Quieter Home Program US$15m to provide aircraft sound insulation measures for 250 eligible residences. The funding comes through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which invests in airport infrastructure projects. San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of 18 Californian airports to receive funding through the AIP grant to bolster aviation infrastructure.

FAA’s Quieter Home Program

The Quieter Home Program has been retrofitting eligible homes since 2001. To date, SAN’s airport authority’s has retrofitted 5,929 homes under the Quieter Home Program.

Per the FAA’s goal of reducing aircraft noise inside eligible homes by five decibels, the Quieter Home Program works with residents through a multistep process to evaluate retrofitting measures and install sound-attenuating products. Homes may be retrofitted with noise-mitigating exterior doors and windows, ventilation systems such as air conditioning units, and other items including weather stripping and caulking around openings to reduce noise levels. Sound insulation treatments available to each home vary.

Eligible communities

Eligibility for the Quieter Home Program sound insulation treatment is determined by the FAA. Eligible residences are located within the FAA’s 65 decibels levels or greater contour map area around SAN and have average interior noise levels of 45 decibels or greater with windows closed. Communities in San Diego with eligible residences around the airport include Loma Portal, Ocean Beach, Bankers Hill, Middletown, Golden Hill and South Park.

“We are grateful to receive this funding for our Quieter Home Program,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We appreciate the unwavering support from Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Scott Peters and the entire San Diego Congressional delegation. This funding will help us work with our neighboring communities and provide sound insulation treatment to reduce noise inside eligible homes located around the airport.”

In related news, the second stage of San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) Terminal 1 Parking Plaza recently opened, adding approximately 2,400 airport parking spaces. The Terminal 1 Parking Plaza now offers more than 5,200 parking spaces steps away from the existing Terminal 1 and the New T1, which is scheduled to open in September 2025.