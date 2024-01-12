Schiphol launches app for Apple Watch

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has launched an app for Apple Watch, intended to make travelers’ experience as stress-free as possible.

This application enables travelers to access the latest information about their flight on their wristwatch. This includes departure and arrival times, the departure hall and gate they need to go to and the up-to-date status of their flight. By applying smart and self-learning algorithms (AI), Schiphol can give travelers up-to-the-minute recommendations and insights into their journey through the app.

The first version of the Schiphol Watch app is available for download in the iOS App Store. Travelers who want to help test apps developed by Schiphol in the future can register via Apple’s website.

This initiative forms part of the airport’s investment in the development of its digital channels. The airport’s data shows that over 1.6 million travelers downloaded the Schiphol app onto their iPhone or Android device in 2023 and that 30% of iPhone users have paired an Apple Watch.

David de Vries, product owner of the Schiphol app, said, “In the past year, we have installed thousands of motion sensors in the ceiling in the departure and arrival halls. By applying self-learning algorithms, we are getting better and better at predicting crowds and waiting times. Our ambition is to make the entire journey, from home to holiday destination and back again, transparent and predictable.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.