SEA Milan Airports deploys AirportLabs’ mobile flight information solution 

SEA Milan Airports has deployed AirportLabs’ flight information smartphone solution Pocket Flights at Milan’s Malpensa and Linate airports.

Mobile flight information display system

Pocket Flights has been designed to be a reliable and user-friendly solution that changes how passengers access real-time flight information by integrating the data from the airport’s flight information display system (FIDS) with passengers’ smartphones, with no need to download any app or share private information, eliminating data privacy concerns. This integration ensures consistency across all channels and touchpoints, providing passengers with the same information they would find on the airport’s displays.

By scanning a QR code, passengers gain direct access to a comprehensive flight details page, where they can easily search for their flight and opt to receive real-time notifications. This ensures that passengers stay informed throughout their journey, receiving up-to-date flight information, including gate changes, flight status and boarding details.

Prioritizing the passenger experience

By bringing this information to passengers’ phones, the partners hope to create a more relaxed, stress-free passenger experience that will naturally encourage travelers to explore and engage with the airports’ amenities.

“We are thrilled to join forces with SEA Milano, a forward-thinking organization committed to delivering world-class airport experiences,” said Bianca Fagaras, product manager for Pocket Flights at AirportLabs. “With its passenger-focused features and seamless integration with existing airport systems, Pocket Flights manages to improve passenger flow while maximizing non-aeronautical airport revenue, thus supporting airports’ positioning as innovative leaders in the industry.”

“With the implementation of Pocket Flights, we are proud to be at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions that revolutionize the way travelers experience our airports” said Mario Ponta, director of innovation, quality and continuous improvement at SEA Milan Airports. “Together with AirportLabs we have been able to deliver this new service to passengers in a very short time, to improve their experience at our airports by providing them with real-time and personalized information about their flight. We’re also very glad to have found in AirportLabs a company that shares our commitment to combining fast deployment with continuous improvement. This approach is leading, shortly, to further user experience optimizations.”

In related news, SEA and construction company Costim recently revealed plans to transform the area adjacent to Italy’s Milan Linate Airport into a smart district called Linate Airport District (LAD) with large green spaces and new buildings. The area will be open to passengers and locals. Click here to read the full story.