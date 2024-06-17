Leeds Bradford upgrades security checkpoint

Leeds Bradford Airport has installed new security scanners from Leidos and Rohde & Schwarz.

The Leidos screening technology enables passengers to leave both liquids and large electronic items, such as laptops, iPads and tablet devices, in their bags while passing through security. As per the current UK Department for Transport guidance, all liquids are required to be in containers not exceeding 100ml but an unlimited number of these containers can be taken.

The passenger screening units from Rohde & Schwarz use microwave imaging technology, which helps to detect body-bound contraband and other hidden or unwanted objects. The technology enables contactless illumination of a human body with non-invasive, low-power millimeter waves to identify hidden objects between the skin and antennas.

In related news, Leeds Bradford airport recently began construction of its new £100m (US$125m) terminal with a groundbreaking ceremony held on April 15. Click here to read the full story.