DFW International opens nine new Terminal C gates ahead of summer and World Cup

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have opened nine new gates in Terminal C, the first gates to be added to the airport through its US$12bn DFW Forward capital improvement program.

The gates – five rebuilt and four entirely new – form part of approximately 10,700m2 of new facility space that features electronic boarding gates, expanded seating, new concessions, power stations and upgraded wayfinding. Terminal C, DFW’s busiest terminal and exclusively used by American Airlines, is being entirely rebuilt over the next several years.

“Terminal C represents the future of DFW taking shape in real time,” said DFW CEO Chris McLaughlin. “Together with American Airlines, we are modernizing one of our most important facilities while building the capacity and customer experience needed to serve the next generation of travel.”

“The opening of the new pier provides a preview of what customers can expect from the ongoing transformation at DFW,” added American Airlines’ senior vice president of DFW operations Jim Moses. “The expansion also arrives just in time to serve our customers during what’s going to be a landmark summer.”

The gates were constructed using modular technology, with six modules transported across the airfield and into position. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire-protection systems were installed in the modules before relocation – building on a modular construction approach DFW first used in 2022.

DFW has also announced progress on several other infrastructure projects under the DFW Forward program, including roadway improvements along International Parkway, which have replaced the airport’s historic left-hand exits with right-hand exits and new bridge infrastructure. The works involved over 8,000,000kg of structural materials and were completed roughly five months ahead of schedule.

A new 2.6km east-west connector roadway linking Rental Car Drive and State Highway 360 is expected to be completed this summer. Additional work includes new aircraft hardstand parking positions, aircraft flow improvements and the opening of a new East Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting station.

Terminal C’s pier work represents the first of three phases that will fully reimagine the terminal’s footprint. Reconstruction of the adjacent parking garage is also underway.

As well as its regular peak-season traffic, DFW is also preparing for the arrival this summer of sports fans from around the world who will be attending this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer tournament, for which Dallas is an official host city.

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