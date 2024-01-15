Tampa Airport updates its passenger experience technology and security checkpoints

As part of its ongoing development projects, Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida is to open a self-service bag drop in the Rental Car Center, expand the Airside A and Airside E security checkpoints and unveil a new-look website.

By the summer of 2024, TPA will roll out a self-service bag drop process that will enable travelers to use kiosks to tag and drop off their luggage themselves. This technology, new to the airport, is intended to eliminate the need to wait for staff or stand in line. Staff will be on hand to help those who need it, but the process should be speedier and more convenient for seasoned travelers who want to use the new system.

By the end of 2024 TPA will have upgraded the seating, updated the bag claim areas and undertaken expansion work to create more space in the Airside A and Airside E security checkpoints (opening in 2025).

Alongside these projects, TPA will unveil a new look to its website in the first half of 2024. The plan is to have features and pages that make it more user friendly and relevant to the people who visit it every year.

According to the airport, Hillsborough County Aviation Authority employees have spent several months conceptualizing and brainstorming ways to improve the website – ensuring it accurately reflects the airport’s mission and vision and helps customers find useful information to assist them on their journeys. The update is expected to enable better searchability and navigation for visitors.

