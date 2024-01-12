Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport begins security checkpoint project

Phase one improvements to the security checkpoint at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky are now underway.

The project is part of the SDF Next program that will see more than US$400m invested in enhancements to the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal. This first phase of work includes the relocation of the current queuing lanes for both TSA PreCheck and general screening to what were formerly retail areas occupied by Brooks Brothers and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail stores. Later phasing will include the construction of a new security checkpoint facility that will offer 10 lanes featuring passenger screening technology aimed at increasing throughput capabilities and enhancing efficiencies at the airport.

During work on phase one, the temporary queue lines for both TSA PreCheck and general screening will each be reduced to a single-file line reaching down the west hall, behind the American, United, Allegiant and Spirit Airlines ticket counters. This may result in longer-than-normal lines with extended wait times; however, the airport says that the same number of passengers will continue to be screened during construction.

As part of the security checkpoint expansion project, the Brooks Brothers and Kentucky Bourbon Trail stores have permanently closed, and the Churchill Downs and Louisville Slugger stores are to be remodeled in the coming months. All phase one work is anticipated to be completed in early April 2024.

Final design approvals for the new security checkpoint facility are expected in the coming months, with work beginning in late 2024. This follows changes made by SDF staff and TSA in summer 2023 to expand the checkpoint from five to seven lanes.

