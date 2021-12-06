Xovis installs latest passenger tracking technology at Toronto Pearson Airport

Swiss technology developer Xovis has completed the installation of a new passenger tracking solution at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

Xovis installed its best-in-class 3D sensors and software in Pearson’s transfer area inside the new customs and security screening facilities for international passengers connecting onward to domestic destinations. The installation is the first of its kind in any Canadian airport, using AI sensor technology to measure waiting times, line lengths, passenger behavior and social distancing.

At Toronto Pearson, the Xovis Passenger Flow Management System receives data streams from the sensors and provides airport personnel with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as predictive wait times for specific passenger groups, process times and passenger throughput. Xovis technology does not capture images of passengers but instead measures the number of passengers in select areas of the airport, helping to prevent bottlenecks.

Cody Shulman, managing director of Xovis North America, said, “Our 3D sensors have been part of the check-in area at Toronto Pearson since 2019, and we were happy the airport experienced incredible success with our technology and real-time data to expand into a whole new area. With more and more international flights resuming gradually from July onward at Toronto Pearson, we implemented the system beforehand to ensure operational readiness and to take advantage of installation without having to work around windows of arriving passengers. Xovis’s solutions help optimize the trial-and-error reconfiguration process, the utilization of space and the real-time redeployment of personnel, making for a better passenger journey.”

Glen Henderson, director of terminal operations at Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator of Toronto Pearson, added, “The GTAA has a vision to create the airport of the future. A smoother connections process at Pearson – enabled through Xovis’s technology – is in keeping with our commitment to foster a stellar airport experience for all of our passengers. It also results in economic benefits for our communities, the province and the country at large.”