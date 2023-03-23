Charlotte Douglas International selects View Smart Windows for expanded concourse

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina has selected smart building technology provider View’s Smart Windows for Phase II of its Concourse A expansion.

This is the company’s second project at CLT, following Phase I’s installation of View Smart Windows in 2018, which saw the windows featured throughout the Concourse A Connector and Gates A21-29.

CLT is implementing a multi-phase capital improvement plan for Concourse A. Designed by C Design and Perkins & Will, Phase II is a 189,000ft2 expansion that will add 10 gates and three levels. All Phase II gates and levels will feature View Smart Windows, to improve the amount of natural light and reduce heat, glare and energy consumption throughout the concourse.

By increasing exposure to daylight and access to views, View’s Smart Windows are expected to improve the passenger experience. View’s impact on the passenger experience was concretely demonstrated in a study conducted by CLT and View following the Phase I expansion. The study found that passengers were 68% more likely to report being “very satisfied” with the overall experience in gates with View Smart Windows than in gates with traditional windows. It also found that the concourse with View Smart Windows had more natural light and less glare, and passengers rated it up to 33% more modern, efficient, bright and comfortable than the one with traditional windows. Additionally, seats at the gates with View’s Smart Windows were 15°F cooler than at gates with traditional windows, leading to a more comfortable passenger environment.

Jack Christine, chief infrastructure officer at CLT, said, “CLT is expanding its terminal with a focus on enhancing the customer experience, and the expansion of Concourse A is an important element of that effort. View Smart Windows helped us enhance passenger comfort while reducing our carbon footprint in Concourse A – Phase I, and we’re pleased to incorporate the technology once again as part of Phase II of the concourse expansion.”

Dr Piers MacNaughton, vice president of institutional business at View, added, “It’s gratifying to see the aviation sector continue to adopt View technology at such a rapid pace. The survey results and positive reactions to the initial View Smart Windows installation at CLT’s Concourse A speak for themselves, and we look forward to collaborating with CLT once more on the next stage of the project.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.