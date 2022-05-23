Charlotte Douglas International expands Concourse A

The Concourse A expansion project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina is underway and scheduled for completion in 2024.

The overall cost of the project is approximately US$231m. The 191,848ft2 expansion will feature auto-tinting window glass to help control the temperature and sunlight inside, hold room seats with integrated power to charge electronic devices, terrazzo flooring in the center walkways and two new art pieces that are currently in development.

Concessions will include a retail store, a restaurant and two open bars. Restrooms will be equipped with modern finishes and water-saving toilets and sinks. The addition will be wider than CLT’s other domestic concourses for an open, spacious feel that is accented by high ceilings and scenic windows. The 10-gate addition will house Delta Air Lines and three common-use gates.

The project will be paid for by a North Carolina Airport Improvement Program state grant, Passenger Facility Charge bonds and non-Passenger Facility Charge bonds. JE Dunn and McFarland, a joint venture, are construction contractors for the project, which was designed by C Design and Perkins+Will.

The airport has already opened Concourse E Expansion, which added one gate to the concourse’s north end and relocated nine existing gates to the new space for operational efficiency and to prepare for jet bridges installation by 2023.