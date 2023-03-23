Istanbul Airport wins Airport of the Year award for third year running

After winning in 2021 and 2022, IGA Istanbul Airport in Turkey received the Airport of the Year award again in 2023 at the Air Transport Awards.

The Air Transport Awards comprise 14 aviation industry categories, with awards presented to individuals, corporations and companies that contribute to the industry’s development. The winners are determined by vote, with more than 4,000 Air Transport News readers and executives in the aviation industry participating.

The selection committee comprises aviation organizations such as Airports Council International (ACI), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The Air Transport Awards ceremony was held in partnership with Hermes – Air Transport Organisation and ATN (Air Transport News). The voting process for Air Transport News is held every year by airport experts from around the world.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of Istanbul Airport, said, “At iGA Istanbul Airport, we have completed a year full of triumphs despite all the challenges. While our airport has maintained its position as Europe’s busiest international hub for three years, it has also become one of Europe’s most resilient airports operationally, serving 64.5 million passengers last year.

“Due to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, we did not attend the ceremony. However, winning the Airport of the Year award at the Air Transport Awards is an indicator of our resilience in Türkiye and at iGA Istanbul Airport, even after such a catastrophic disaster.

“Our priority is to offer passengers in all segments a smooth and pleasant travel experience. We are committed to maintaining operational excellence to reflect the quality of our airport’s services to employees, stakeholders and passengers. I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible with their efforts and hard work.”

To find out more about Istanbul Airport’s latest developments, click here.