Kempegowda Airport inaugurates Terminal 2

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, will inaugurate Kempegowda International Airport’s Rs5000 crore (US$611m) Terminal 2 (T2) on November 11, 2022.

The terminal will double the airport’s passenger handling capacity to 50,000,000-60,000,000 passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 20,500,000. According to the airport, T2 will be the world’s largest terminal to have a pre-certified platinum rating from the US Green Building Council (GBC) before commencing operations.

T2 has been designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a ‘walk in the garden’. Passengers will travel through 10,000m2 of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ (the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata Natyashastra, a Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts) has been worked into all the commissioned artworks. The artworks have been curated to reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos. Overall, the design and architecture of T2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: ‘a terminal in a garden’, sustainability, technology, and art and culture. These facets are intended to showcase T2 as a modern terminal that is rooted in nature, to offer travelers a memorable ‘destination’ experience.