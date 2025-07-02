Security upgrade underway at Pittsburgh International

K2 Inc’s Security Screening Group is consolidating three existing security checkpoints into one streamlined, 12-lane security screening checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal.

The upgrade is part of Pittsburgh’s Terminal Modernization Project. The airport is replacing the existing landside terminal, removing gates from two concourses within the airside terminal and prioritizing user needs to provide intuitive navigation and quick access to modern facilities.

K2 has so far managed the installation of eight Analogic checkpoint property screening systems (CPSS), which were commissioned last week. The company says that all lanes will be ready for integrated site acceptance testing. which will begin on July 7. The 12-lane checkpoint is on track to go live in mid-October.

