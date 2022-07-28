Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Sujata Suri, Hamad International Airport

Sujata is vice president strategy and commercial development at Hamad International Airport (MATAR), Qatar. At this year’s conference she moderated a panel which examined the pandemic as a game-changer to the aviation industry and looked into the subsequent effects on customer expectations and the evolution of the airport business proposition. It also covered the role of technology since the pandemic era and its effects on passenger satisfaction, including commonly observed technological advances in airports and whether these are here to stay or are passing trends that may fade as passenger concerns related to Covid-19 slowly fade.