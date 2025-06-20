PTE WORLD: Interview with Bernadette Berger, director of innovation at Alaska Airlines

According to Bernadette Berger, director of innovation at Alaska Airlines, the pre-flight experience at the gate is all at once boring and a chaotic rush. Here, the executive shares how Alaska Airlines is looking ahead to a future shaped by seamless automation, advanced machine learning and remarkable personalization. She also explores the company’s vision for the future gate experience, influenced by immersive retail and premium hospitality, and how the incubator approach pushes thinking, aligns teams to the North Star and accelerates innovation across the organization.

