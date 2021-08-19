Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program adopted at Melbourne Orlando Airport

Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida has launched its Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program to help improve the travel experience for passengers with non-visible disabilities.

Under the new program, passengers can choose from several wearable products displaying a sunflower icon which indicate to airport staff that additional support, help or time may be needed.

The wearables have been made available free of charge at every counter in the terminal, including airline ticket counters, rental car counters, the security checkpoint, and concessions.

Greg Donovan, executive director at Melbourne Orlando Airport, said, “We all know travel can be stressful, and having a hidden disability can heighten that stress. We’re delighted to be one of the first smaller airports in the nation to implement the Sunflower Program and create a more inclusive environment, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy our airport’s uniquely calm experience.”

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program launched in 2016 in the UK and has now been adopted globally by major airport and venues, including supermarkets, railway stations, leisure facilities and first responder services.

Lynn Smith, chief marketing officer at the Sourcing Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Melbourne Orlando International Airport on this growing initiative to offer the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower products in North America. This impactful program reaches so many people with non-visible disabilities throughout the world.”