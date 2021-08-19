Teesside Airport to trial hydrogen vehicles

Teesside Airport is to be one of the first places in the UK to test hydrogen vehicles as part of the Tees Valley’s status as the country’s Hydrogen Transport Hub. The £2.5m (US$3.4m) project will see 100% hydrogen zero-emission engines fitted to commercial and support vehicles at the airport and other key Tees Valley organizations.

A ground support tug, which tows aircraft, will be converted to run on hydrogen by supplier ULEMCo while Toyota will supply two Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles with a range of around 400 miles as well as a forklift truck for use. Trials will aim to show how hydrogen-fueled vehicles can be quick and easy to drive and refuel, cleaning up the air in local areas, as the airport aims to meet its net zero ambitions.

As was announced in September last year that Teesside Airport would be home to the UK’s first Hydrogen Transport Hub. The facility, in partnership with Teesside University, will form an innovation campus focused on clean energy research and development, and will lead research, development and testing of new hydrogen transportation technologies, including for cars, buses, trains, lorries, boats and planes.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said, “This is yet another huge boost for Teesside, putting our region at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution and developing fuels of the future. Following our multi-million-pound redevelopment of our passenger terminal it’s only right we ensure our ground operations vehicles are fit-for-purpose and helping lead the region’s clean energy ambitions. I want Teesside Airport to be first hydrogen ready airport in the UK and this is the first important step.”