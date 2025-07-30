JFKIAT pilots the world’s first mobility cart tracking service

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F Kennedy International Airport, has begun piloting what it states is the world’s first mobility cart tracking solution, developed to improve the passenger experience. T4’s complimentary mobility cart service will now have real-time tracking, pickup locations and support.

How it works

The new solution, developed in collaboration with JFKIAT’s partners at micro-location leader Volan Technology and AI crowd management analytics expert Beonic, offers real-time tracking of passenger carts, enabling travelers to view exact cart locations and estimated wait times.

To provide real-time tracking, Volan’s wireless beacon network provides cart positioning, accurate to within meters, throughout both concourses and the central Retail Hall. Beonic’s system analyzes wait times, which are then broadcast onto large digital displays at all pickup locations along with a visualization of each cart’s present location.

Analytics enable operators to make better decisions about cart availability and driver staffing for peak demand times to improve the passenger experience. A variety of equipment can be tracked in real time by the JFKIAT team by adding credit card-sized locators to each asset.

Deployment strategy

This technological deployment is part of T4’s US$1.5bn transformation, a component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s US$9bn transformation of JFK Airport. According to the partners, Volan’s wireless beacon network was installed in a single overnight session with no construction or operational disruption. The airport operator has also stated that it may expand the service across the terminal in the future. The pilot service is available for passengers in need of assistance, with carts servicing designated stops throughout T4.

“Giving passengers real-time information helps to support a smoother airport experience,” said Roel Huinink, CEO of JFKIAT. “By enabling live tracking of our cart service at Terminal 4, we’re helping our travelers who prefer or need assistance over longer distances make more informed choices. As the transformation of T4 continues, we are pleased to work with our partners to introduce this innovative technology to advance passenger accessibility and operational efficiency.”

“As we continue to modernize and reimagine JFK into a world-class global gateway, passenger-focused innovations like this mobility cart tracking system are key to enhancing accessibility and improving the travel experience for all,” said Teresa Rizzuto, general manager of JFK International Airport. “JFKIAT has demonstrated strong leadership in enhancing the passenger experience – from increasing the visibility and availability of the mobility cart service and piloting real-time tracking technology that allows travelers to make more informed decisions with greater ease. We’re proud to support JFKIAT and its partners in delivering smart, forward-thinking solutions that raise the standard for airport service and innovation.”

Passenger impact

“With real time data, we can now see exactly when and where carts are needed most,” said Steve Tukavkin, vice president of IT and digital at JFKIAT. “Our adoption of this technology reflects our innovative culture to bring new offerings to our passengers and collaborate with our technology partners to find new solutions that improve our passengers’ journeys.”

Passengers at Terminal 4 can now see exactly where mobility carts are in real time, along with accurate wait times for the next cart to arrive at their stop. These live updates are displayed on digital displays located at each of the designated cart pickup points throughout the terminal, giving travelers the confidence and information they need to navigate the airport terminal with ease. Initial passenger survey results from JFKIAT show high satisfaction with the overall cart service, with many travelers noting that the new digital displays improved their awareness and helped them make more informed decisions about when and where to wait for a ride.

Following the success of the pilot, the solution will be part of JFKIAT’s plans for information zones placed throughout T4. These zones will provide passengers with one-stop locations to find integrated information and assistance, from up-to-date flight information available through FIDS to terminal offerings through experience kiosks and real-time assistance via virtual, multi-lingual customer service agents.

Industry perspective

“Traditional location technologies like global positioning system (GPS) don’t work well indoors and radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems require expensive infrastructure that can’t adapt to unpredictable movement patterns,” said Michael Bettua, CEO of Volan. “Airports need a solution that works throughout massive terminals, including underground areas, while providing the location precision passengers expect for real-time information, and this solution gives it to them.”

“This solution goes beyond analyzing passenger movement data – it’s about transforming operational intelligence into a better passenger experience,” said Billy Tucker, CEO of Beonic. “When people can visualize exactly where services are and make informed decisions about their journey, it eliminates the anxiety that comes from uncertainty in high-stress travel environments.”

