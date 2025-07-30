ACI Europe calls for action on testing and certification of aviation security equipment

The European Union has announced it will lift the 100ml restriction on the carriage of liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) in cabin bags for all flights departing from EU airports equipped with advanced security screening equipment developed by Smiths Detection, enabling the secure carriage of LAGs of up to two liters. This restriction was reinstated last year, as a result of concerns over the performance of this technology. These concerns have now been fully addressed, enabling the recertification of the Smiths Detection equipment by the EU.

ACI Europe says that lifting this restriction will improve passenger convenience and experience, as it will enable airports that have invested in this specific equipment to speed up passenger processing at security checkpoints.

However, ACI Europe has raised concerns and denounced structural shortcomings in the current EU testing and certification regime and has reiterated its call for an urgent and complete reset of this regime and associated processes.

“While the recertification by the EU of the Smiths Detection equipment is very good news, it does come very late — mid‑way through the busy summer season at European airports,” an ACI Europe statement said. “The UK already recertified this equipment last April. The fact that it took the EU an additional three months to proceed with this recertification points to inefficiencies in the way security equipment testing is coordinated and results assessed by the EU.”

ACI Europe adds that other security equipment manufacturers have also developed similar technology with advanced screening capabilities for cabin bags and are waiting for the EU to test and recertify their equipment.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said, “We now live in a very different world in which the convergence of geopolitics and cyber and physical security threats is plain to see. In that context, it is very clear that our decades‑old testing and certification regime for aviation security equipment is no longer fit for purpose.

“We just can’t keep relying on a system essentially based on a good‑will cooperation between EU states, where even aligned testing methodologies are not guaranteed — and validating test results takes forever.

“We absolutely need to be able to benefit from innovation in security technologies much faster. Beyond operational efficiencies, this is primarily and crucially about better protecting European citizens — and ultimately about the EU’s own strategic autonomy agenda.”

ACI Europe has for the past two years called for the development of a fully integrated EU testing and certification system for aviation security equipment, in full cooperation and alignment with the UK and the USA. Proposals were submitted to the EU Aviation Security Committee by ACI Europe last December and reiterated last spring.

Jankovec said, “This is both frustrating and worrying — as we are getting nowhere for now with our proposals. What we are asking for is nothing else than EU leadership and action on a highly sensitive issue — which should be a clear priority for the European Commission and member states. Once again, it is about better securing our skies and protecting our societies.”

Read ACI Europe’s earlier plea for a European testing and certification system here