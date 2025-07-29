TSA arranges airport practice session at Tyler Pounds for children with autism

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in East Texas recently provided a practice session for a group of children with autism and their families to help them become familiar with the screening process so they can navigate the busy airport when they next travel.

The ‘Onboard for Adventure’ event enabled the children and their families to practice going through the airport, from check-in and security screening to walking down the jet bridge, simulating getting on a plane. This provided them with an “authentic, supportive experience”, TSA said, from arriving at the ticket counter to picking up their luggage at baggage claim at the end of the event.

TSA screened more than 50 families during the session. TSA officers also provided information about TSA Cares and visited with families after going through security to ease their concerns.

