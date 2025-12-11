LaGuardia Terminal B partners with KultureCity to offer sensory accessibility resources for travelers

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), manager and developer of LaGuardia’s new Terminal B, has announced a new partnership with KultureCity, a non-profit working on sensory accessibility and acceptance.

The two organizations will launch LGP’s new accessibility resource designed to provide calming and sensory support for guests who find airport environments overwhelming due to sensory sensitivities or disabilities.

KultureCity’s sensory bags are now available to individuals visiting LaGuardia Terminal B, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, sunglasses and visual cue cards or communication aids.

“We’re grateful to be working with KultureCity in our continued dedication to making our terminal as accessible as possible to valued guests,” said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Terminal B is privileged to offer a range of essential accessibility resources to travelers who may need support throughout their airport journey, available in all parts of our terminal.”

The introduction of KultureCity sensory bags is the latest addition to Terminal B’s fleet of accessibility resources, consisting of the Hearing Loops System, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard, wheelchair accommodations and the TSA Cares helpline. LGP also employs apps including Convo to connect guests to live American Sign Language interpreters and AIRA to help blind or low-vision guests navigate.

Individuals seeking sensory bags for themselves or for anyone they’re traveling with can access more information on the KultureCity app to understand what to expect from curbside to gate. On-site, sensory bags can be found at the GX Desk (Level 3) or on the concourse, and are available upon request.

