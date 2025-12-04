WestJet acquires Airchair’s onboard wheelchairs for Boeing fleet

Canadian low-cost airline WestJet Group has announced the purchase of 22 onboard wheelchairs from Airchair to be installed on its Boeing 737 fleet.

WestJet is reportedly the first Canadian airline to use the new Airchair II model, which has been designed to be compliant with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Regulation 14 CFR Part 382.65.

The onboard wheelchair is said to be capable of withstanding a suddenly applied load of up to 250kg. Weighing only 6.8kg and designed for modern aircraft, it is maneuverable and convenient for aircraft cabin crew.

“The purchase of these new onboard wheelchairs will allow us to serve guests with accessibility needs throughout the travel journey, in particular our guests who need assistance in boarding and taking their seat,” said Todd Peterson, WestJet’s director of regulatory affairs and accessibility. “Airchair II provides a safe and comfortable option for transferring passengers within the cabin and to their seats, while simultaneously making it easier for our cabin crew to use and stow aisle chairs.”

WestJet says it will install onboard wheelchairs across its entire fleet as it works to improve accessibility services for all passengers.

