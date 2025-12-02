Plaza Premium Group celebrates opening of independent domestic lounge at Adelaide Airport.

Plaza Premium Group (PPG), provider of 360° airport hospitality experiences and passenger service solutions, has opened an independent domestic lounge at Adelaide Airport – said to be the country’s first.

Located in domestic departures, Plaza Premium Domestic is open to all guests, regardless of airline or travel class, delivering a premium level of hospitality at an affordable price. The new lounge will complement the group’s international lounge at Adelaide.

PPG has built up a considerable presence in Australia, operating six lounges across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Its first operation in the country was the opening of Plaza Premium Lounge Brisbane in 2016, which was the recipient of the World’s Top 10 Skytrax Award in 2019.

Mr Song Hoi-See, founder and CEO of PPG, said, “The debut of Australia’s first independent domestic airport lounge in Adelaide is a defining moment for Plaza Premium Group and for travelers across the country. We are deeply committed to expanding premium, accessible lounge experiences, and Adelaide’s impressive aviation growth made it the natural choice for this launch.”

Hoi-See noted the remarkable demand for air travel and the airport’s expanding network of connections. “The return and addition of international routes, ranging from Christchurch and Auckland to Hong Kong and Bali, with more destinations such as San Francisco and Shanghai set to join soon, underline the [region’s] rising influence as a gateway to Australia. It is a privilege to contribute to South Australia’s growth and its standing as a world-class destination,” he commented.

The lounge has been designed to reflect the character of South Australia. It features natural textures, layered lighting and a design inspired by local landscapes to provide a relaxed atmosphere. It features flexible seating, dedicated workstations, wi-fi, and a range of culinary options that celebrate local flavours and ingredients.

In related news, Travelers want more human-centered, personalized airport experiences, says ACI World