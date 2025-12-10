Kansai Airports to hold earthquake and tsunami drill

Kansai Airports will hold an earthquake and tsunami drill at Kansai International Airport on December 11, 2025.

The drill simulates a scenario in which a mega-quake occurs, triggering a major tsunami warning for Osaka prefecture. Through practices such as initial response to the earthquake and evacuation of the terminal buildings, the drill aims to improve awareness of disaster prevention among airport workers and build a shared understanding of actions to be taken in the event of an earthquake and tsunami.

The drill will be held from 1:30pm to 4:00pm local time at Terminals 1 and 2, the train station concourse, the AeroPlaza and at the international and domestic cargo areas. Approximately 300 people will take part to test communication, evacuation, management of and response to passengers, and facility check and re-entry.

