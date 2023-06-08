Savannah/Hilton Head Airport introduces Whill power chair service

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in the US state of Georgia has partnered with personal transportation solutions company Whill to provide passengers with improved mobility for passengers at the airport.

The service enables passengers to use a Whill Model C2 power chair to navigate the terminal themselves, including visiting restaurants, shops and restrooms before heading to their gate. Traditionally, passengers with mobility limitations would be pushed in a wheelchair by airport staff, which does not provide the same level of independence.

The power chairs at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport are free to use and are provided at the mobility services counter on the Departure Level. To reserve a chair, passengers advise the airline of the need for wheelchair assistance when booking flights or go directly to the airline’s check-in counter on the day of departure. Passengers can then explore the airport using the Whill Model C2’s user-friendly controls.

“We firmly believe services like this represent the future of personal transportation within airports,” said Justin Gagnon, vice president of sales for Whill North America. “Not only do the power chairs save time and energy for the airlines – which is great – but they also make life easier for passengers with reduced mobility by allowing them to navigate the airport independently. It’s a win-win.”

