Accenture and Changi Airport Group extend collaboration

IT company Accenture and Changi Airport Group (CAG) are expanding their collaboration for the next three years to further improve operations and passenger experience at Singapore Changi Airport.

Under the new agreement, the two organizations will use technologies such as extended reality, machine learning, internet of things (IoT) and edge computing to enable Changi to engage travelers at various touchpoints, from before they arrive at the airport to after they leave. There will also be knowledge and skills transferred to the CAG team.

Adopting an approach based on rapid prototyping, the two organizations will jointly design and roll out new digital products across Changi Airport. This will include, among other things, a loyalty platform that will enable customers to earn points for both spending and traveling, redeem loyalty points across channels in one place and provide more redemption choices, to encourage customers to stay engaged and connected. By integrating data from various sources, the platform is expected to enable the airport to understand its customers better, enabling it to provide personalized communications, experiences and offers. Accenture will also implement a centralized identity and access management solution to help improve data security and privacy. This will eliminate the need for customers to sign in through multiple accounts to access different applications.

The expanded collaboration builds on a partnership between Accenture and CAG that began in 2019 with the establishment of digital factory DIVA (digital, innovation, ventures and analytics), which was designed to enable CAG to develop, experiment and launch digital products and services.

Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and Accenture Southeast Asia market unit lead, said, “We aim to leverage emerging technologies such as Web3 to help Changi connect its customers, partners and their workforce to give everyone greater choice and control over how they work, live, play and learn while building a greater sense of community and culture. Facilitating knowledge and skills transfer to Changi’s employees will also enable Changi to be more self-sufficient to achieve better business outcomes.”

Ng Wee Wei, country managing director for Accenture in Singapore, said, “We have been working closely with CAG to implement digital enhancements and infuse a culture of experimentation. As the line between the physical and digital continues to blur, organizations can address issues like trust, sustainability, safety, responsible access and use, diversity and more, helping set the stage for the future. We see many new possibilities to bring even more immersive collaborative, personalized and meaningful experiences to CAG’s customers.”

Hung Jean, group senior vice president for enterprise digital ecosystem and business at CAG, said, “Changi Airport Group has always put our customers first; constantly enhancing the airport experience and pleasantly delighting our customers even when they are not traveling. In this next phase of our digital transformation journey, how we deliver the unique Changi experience, whether offline or online, to our customers remains key. Our vision is to build deeper relationships with our customers and strive to serve them even better through innovative and interactive digital solutions. We are happy to extend our collaboration with Accenture, which has proven to be a valuable partner with the ability to combine innovative design capabilities with technology and industry expertise.”

