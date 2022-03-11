ACI World reveals Airport Service Quality Awards winners

Airports Council International (ACI) World has announced 87 recipients of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

The awards recognize airports that have prioritized listening and adapting to the evolving needs of their customers through ASQ surveys. Passenger satisfaction is measured across 34 key performance indicators. The winners included Aéroport de la Réunion Roland Garros in Réunion, Beijing Capital International Airport in China, Adnan Menderes Airport in Turkey, Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda, Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia and Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

ACI World noted that the Covid-19 pandemic continued to have a major impact on passenger traffic in 2021 with evolving health measures and new expectations affecting how the airport experience is delivered and experienced. The data was collected from over 370,000 surveys in 2021. The award categories included ‘Best Airports by Size (passengers per year) and Region’, as well as ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’, with 46 winners. ACI World designed the added health- and hygiene-related questions to enable airports to better understand the customer response to new health measures related to Covid-19. The corresponding award category recognizes airports that have successfully responded to these issues in the eyes of travelers.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, the director general of ACI World, said, “After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history. We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience. The basis of the ASQ surveys and the entire suite of solutions is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence. As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travelers will be absolutely crucial to strengthen airports’ competitive advantage and non-aeronautical revenue and ensure the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

These awards were presented in partnership with the travel technology company Amadeus. Elena Avila, executive vice president of airport IT and airline operations at Amadeus, said, “There has never been a more important time for our industry to place the needs of passengers at the heart of everything we do. The ASQ Awards recognize airports that continue to make this crucial commitment despite the challenges our industry faces. We at Amadeus believe the passenger experience can be further transformed in the coming years through even closer airline and airport collaboration, underpinned by modern technologies like data analytics, common cloud infrastructure and biometrics.”