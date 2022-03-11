Heinemann extends concession at Gold Coast Airport

Retail organization Heinemann Australia has extended its duty-free concession contract at Gold Coast Airport in Australia until 2029.

As part of the ongoing terminal redevelopment, the duty-free shop will expand to 1,324m2 across departures and arrivals and bring new brands to Gold Coast Airport. Primarily, the company’s perfumes and cosmetics offering will be expanded to offer a full product portfolio across skincare, fragrance and cosmetics. Heinemann Australia won the seven-year Gold Coast Duty Free contract in 2018 and currently operates at departures and arrivals across a total of 730m2 .

Once completed, the Gold Coast Airport three-level, 30,000m2 expansion will double the terminal size and include a larger retail space, connections to four glass aerobridges, a departure lounge, and new baggage handling and border control facilities. The terminal expansion is part of a wider A$500m (US$366m) investment in the Gold Coast Airport precinct, which includes a new airport hotel and a mixed-use Airport Central complex, which hosts retail, food and beverage and medical services businesses.

Isabelle Yates, general manager of commercial revenue at the airport’s operator, Queensland Airports, said, “With a new terminal space, we saw an opportunity to significantly upgrade our retail offering for passengers. We were impressed with Heinemann’s understanding of our vision for the terminal and their ideas for creating a shop that reflects our design concept inspired by the Gold Coast’s unique geography. We are excited to embark on this new journey with them to welcome back international passengers with a brand-new shopper experience.”

Johannes Sammann, Pacific chief operating officer of Heinemann Australia’s parent company, Heinemann Asia Pacific, said, “We are thrilled to extend our concession with Gold Coast Airport and to have the opportunity to expand and elevate our shops. The extended lease term gives us a longer runway to further invest in and develop our offering for travelers to the Gold Coast. This puts us in a perfect position to capture growth opportunities created by the continued development of the Gold Coast as a premier business and leisure travel destination in Australia and the long-awaited recovery of tourism in Asia-Pacific.”