Aena expands UK airport portfolio with Leeds Bradford and Newcastle investment.

Aena has strengthened its presence in the UK with the purchase of a 51% stake in a newly created holding company that owns and manages 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport and 49% of Newcastle Airport. The transaction, valued at £270m (US$360m), consolidates Aena’s position in the UK market, where it already holds a 51% stake in London Luton Airport.

The deal, signed on December 18, 2025, will see InfraBridge retain the remaining 49% of the new holding company. InfraBridge is also the owner of the other 49% of London Luton Airport, reinforcing its long-term strategic partnership with Aena in the UK.

Together, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports handled around 9.5 million passengers last year. Combined with London Luton Airport’s 17 million passengers, Aena’s UK portfolio now accounts for approximately 26.5 million passengers annually.

Aena chairman and CEO Maurici Lucena described the transaction as “a significant step for Aena in countries with enormous potential such as the UK, where we already have a great deal of experience.” He added that Aena is seeking to “selectively grow in the areas where we are already present, so as to create value for public and private shareholders.”

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport is a freehold, unregulated airport in north-central England, serving the Yorkshire and Humber region, which has a population of 5.6 million. The airport handled 4.3 million passengers in its most recent financial year, with the majority of traffic focused on European destinations.

For the 2025 financial year, Leeds Bradford generated revenues of £56.5m (US$75.5m), with EBITDA of £20.6m (US$27.5m), representing a margin of 36.4%. The airport benefits from strong road connectivity to major motorways, including the M1 and M62, with a catchment area estimated at around 13.5 million passenger journeys per annum.

Leeds Bradford is currently delivering its LBA:REGEN investment program, aimed at improving the passenger experience and strengthening the airport’s market position. The terminal extension was completed in summer 2025, with refurbishment of the existing terminal underway and scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. A third phase will include new parking stands, subject to traffic growth. The airport holds Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation and has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

Newcastle Airport

Newcastle Airport, also freehold and unregulated, is the main gateway for northeast England, serving a catchment population of around three million. It handled 5.2 million passengers in 2024, with revenues of £89.5m (US$120m) and EBITDA of £50.2m (US$67m), delivering a margin of 56%.

The airport is currently co-controlled by InfraBridge (49%) and LA7, a consortium of seven local councils that holds the remaining 51%. Newcastle Airport has adjacent land available for future development, including car parking expansion, solar energy projects and ancillary services. It holds Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation and has committed to achieving net zero by 2035.

