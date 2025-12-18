CBP seeks public comment for proposed security changes for travelers.

The USA’s Department of Homeland Security is seeking public feedback on several changes to the arrival/departure record (Form I-94) process and the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries use to enter the country.

The proposals, published in the Federal Register, include voluntary and geolocation and additional biometric data sharing. Under this proposal, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would use geolocation services to confirm that the traveler reporting their departure is outside the United States, and to run liveness detection software to determine that the selfie is a live photo and not a previously uploaded photo. The mobile application will then compare the facial image submitted with facial images for that person already retained by CBP to confirm the exit biometrically. CBP will use this information to help reconcile a traveler’s exit with that traveler’s last arrival. The report of exit will be recorded as a confirmed departure in the Arrival and Departure Information System (ADIS) maintained by CBP.

CBP also plans to transition to a mobile-only ESTA system, in a move that the agency says will improve security and reduce fraud.

Another proposal is the addition of social media as a mandatory data element for ESTA. This would require travelers to provide access to their social media from the last five years. Several other ‘high-value’ data fields would be required under the proposals, including telephone numbers and email addresses used over the five years prior to travel, as well as the dates and places of birth of family member plus their current places of residence.

In related news, CBP has introduced new baggage screening processes