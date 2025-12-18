Newcastle Airport opens free waiting zone as it prepares for record passenger numbers

Newcastle Airport has opened a new waiting zone for taxis and members of the public as it prepares to handle a record six million passengers in 2026.

Located at Callerton Parkway, adjacent to Callerton Parkway Metro station, the facility provides a designated and safe area for vehicles to wait before picking up passengers. Taxis, minibuses and private vehicles can use the zone for up to 90 minutes free of charge.

From January 6, the airport will further enhance the site with the introduction of a complimentary electric shuttle bus service, initially operating every 30 minutes. The shuttle will transport passengers between the waiting zone and the terminal’s front entrance and will replace the current 15-minute free drop-off period at the Short Stay 2 car park.

The waiting zone is just a few minutes’ drive from the terminal and is intended to provide a more convenient and accessible door-to-door experience for passengers, while also reducing congestion within airport roadways and surrounding residential areas.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle Airport, said 2026 is set to be the busiest year in the airport’s history, driven by continued airline investment including the launch of easyJet’s new base in March.

“To support this significant growth, we are delighted to expand our car parking facilities and open our new waiting zone, which provides the public and taxi drivers with a free, safe area to wait before picking up passengers,” Ward said. “This is an important part of our ongoing investment to ensure we continue to deliver a world-class experience while developing infrastructure to support long-term growth.”

Local stakeholders have welcomed the initiative. Woolsington Parish Council said the designated waiting area would help reduce vehicles parking on residential streets, improving safety for the local community. Ponteland Mayor Alan Hall added that the zone would help improve traffic flow and keep surrounding areas safe and accessible.

The new waiting zone forms part of a wider investment program at Newcastle Airport. The airport is investing almost £60m (US$80m) across 2025 and 2026 to upgrade and expand facilities, including a terminal extension to create a larger departure lounge and international baggage hall.

Also recently opened at Callerton Parkway is a new 12-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging station, one of the largest in the Northeast. The charging hub supports the airport’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon status by 2035. Planning permission has also been granted for a new drive-through coffee facility at the site, with construction expected to begin next year.

In related news, Brisbane Airport opens new entryway to Domestic Terminal