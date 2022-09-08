Avinor rolls out Veovo’s forecasting technology

Norwegian airport operator Avinor has rolled out software company Veovo’s integrated machine learning forecasting platform to power short, medium, and long-term forecasts and planning across Norway’s airports.

As part of this program, Avinor and Veovo will effectively build data that reflects the processes of passenger and flight movements across each airport. This is expected to enable service providers to continually improve performance by making automated and accurate predictions and putting actionable insights directly into the hands of staff, where and when they need them.

The platform will forecast, plan and optimize operations across all airport areas, in the hope of improving passenger experience and facilitating more reliable, cost-effective operations. The Veovo machine learning platform will mesh data from multiple third-party systems and IoT devices to automate predictions for multiple operational services and use cases across all time horizons. The program scope includes providing accurate forecasts and capacity planning for passenger and baggage flow, check-in, security and border control resource planning. It can also be used to provide predictions for baggage handling, concession footfall, shuttle services, terminal services such as cleaning, passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) assignments and transfers. This will enable the airports to match the availability of services to the demand at any time and proactively address any potential issues.

The technology may also be used by Avinor to improve airside decision making such as turnarounds, de-icing, gate allocations and maintenance planning. The prediction capability will extend between airports, because if Avinor understands the impact of events in one airport on others in the Norwegian network, the operator can take early action to minimize disruption.

Abraham Foss, CEO of Avinor, said, “To reach our strategic goals of delivering better services more sustainably and more efficiently, we must become a data-driven organization. I look forward to seeing the operational, financial and service improvements of our partnership with Veovo.”

Lars Vågsdal, chief technology officer at Avinor, said, “The Veovo machine learning platform was chosen after a comprehensive selection procedure involving technology pilots. Veovo’s ability to accurately aggregate multiple data sources and automate the delivery of accurate forecasts with no human intervention required stood out as a clear point of difference. We look forward to rapidly expanding its use across our airside and terminal processes.”

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “We are delighted to enter this partnership with such an innovative and forward-thinking partner as Avinor. Our aligned vision will supercharge operational decision making, long-term planning, and airport performance. Jointly, we will deliver more precise and detailed predictions and powerful ML-driven capacity optimizations, creating the smoothest possible journey for Avinor passengers.”