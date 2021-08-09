Changi loses crown as best airport in the world

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, has been voted the Best Airport in the World at the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards, ending Singapore Changi Airport’s eight-year reign at the top.

This year, the World Airport Awards have recognized the efforts of global airports in adapting and meeting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the past 18 months officially recognized as the most financially difficult period on record.

Airports across the globe have invested to provide the safest possible environment for their customers and staff during the pandemic, although events have impacted some regions and airports more than others, with many areas having few, if any, international routes operating for more than a year.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport (HIA), said, “This is not only a truly remarkable achievement for HIA and the state of Qatar, but an endorsement from our travelers for our commitment to service excellence. HIA continues to serve as a global benchmark for airports around the world, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of our team and stakeholders. To this day, HIA’s crisis preparedness, business continuity strategy, and agile and effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be recognized by leading industry institutions. As we look toward the future, HIA remains devoted to boosting our efforts in providing the best airport experience to all our passengers.”

Hamad International rounded off its success at the 2021 World Airport Awards by winning the awards for the Best Airport in the Middle East, the World’s Best Airport in the 25 to 35 million Passenger category, and for the Best Airport Staff in the Middle East.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “We are delighted to announce that HIA has been voted the World’s Best Airport 2021. Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport has rapidly become a customer favorite and moved from No. 3 in the world in 2020 to be ranked World’s Best Airport this year. Achieving this honor is very much a team effort, and our congratulations go to the management, staff and stakeholders at Hamad International Airport that help make this happen. As travel hubs worldwide have been impacted by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was undeterred by the global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans while introducing additional airport health and safety standards. As it is the Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we wish Hamad International Airport every success in helping to host such a major event.”

The World’s Top 10 Airports of 2021:

Hamad International Tokyo Haneda Singapore Changi Incheon International Narita International Munich Zurich London Heathrow Kansai International Hong Kong International

Among the other major awards, Istanbul Airport was named the World’s Most Improved Airport in 2021, moving from No. 102 in 2020 to No. 17 in the 2021 results.

Singapore Changi, an eight-time winner of the World’s Best Airport title was named the World’s Best Airport in the 10 to 15 million Passenger category and took the awards for the World’s Best Airport Staff and the Best Airport Staff in Asia.

Another major winner of awards is Tokyo Haneda, ranked No. 2 in the world. In 2021, Tokyo Haneda wins the awards for Best Airport in Asia, the World’s Best Domestic Airport, the World’s Best Airport Cleanliness and the Best Airport PRM/Accessible Facilities.

Guangzhou Baiyun International was named the Best Airport in China, the World’s Best Airport in the 35 to 45 million Passenger category and took the awards for the Best Airport Staff in China. The airport also achieved its highest global ranking at No. 14, up from No. 30 in the 2020 Awards.

Munich Airport retained its stronghold at the awards, being named the Best Airport in Europe, and London’s Heathrow was named World’s Best Airport in the 20 to 25 million Passenger category, as well as the Best Airport in Western Europe.