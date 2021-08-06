Gilly Vending to provide Minneapolis-St Paul with fresh-food vending

USA-based Gilly Vending has been awarded the ‘Fresh Batch’ vending contract for Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP), and says it will soon be rolling out intelligent vending machines to meet the 24/ 7 demands of travelers at America’s 17th largest airport.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this contract by the Minneapolis Airport Commission (MAC) and look forward to bringing our advanced technological capabilities and unique concepts to Minneapolis,” said Gilly Vending CEO Gilda Rosenberg.

“Strong market growth in on-demand smart technologies for our automated kiosks has enabled us to continue to expand geographically, while delivering a quality enhanced customer experience.”

Gilly’s says that its latest line of UV light-equipped vending machines, unmanned micro markets and mobile app food lockers feature the latest in artificial intelligence and robotics, combined with real-time inventory systems that can manage routes more effectively while optimizing performance at thousands of high traffic locations.

Once installed throughout the airport, the kiosks will feature gourmet options, including seasonal salads made fresh daily by Farmer’s Fridge, hand-made sandwiches and wraps, ready hot meals, and also specialty coffees by illy machines.