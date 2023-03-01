FAA grants US$31m to LAX’s Terminal Roadways Project

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California will receive an additional US$31m in grant funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help refigure and reconstruct the terminal roadway systems that provide airport access.

The LAX Terminal Roadways Project is intended to modernize the roadway systems, including a reconfiguration of the main entrance to the airport. The project will build nearly eight miles of roads leading to and within the Central Terminal Area at LAX. The results are expected to improve the flow of traffic and alleviate vehicle congestion in the surrounding areas. Additional transit solutions are also currently underway, such as LAX’s automated people mover train, consolidated rent-a-car (ConRAC) facility and considered metro rail and bus connections.

In July 2022, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg assigned US$50m to LAX through the same infrastructure legislation. LAX received US$31m for 2023, bringing the total investment to US$81m in the first two years of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) funding program. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of US$25bn in formula allocations over five years for airport infrastructure projects as defined under the Airport Improvement Program, including US$5bn over five years in competitive grants under the Airport Terminal Program< https://www.passengerterminaltoday.com/uncategorized/biden-administration-provides-us1bn-to-improve-airport-terminals.html >, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said, “This second round of funding demonstrates the commitment shared by the Biden-Harris Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and Los Angeles World Airports in ushering in a new era at LAX. These grants will be used to reconfigure and upgrade the local roadway system, which will greatly improve how guests get to and from our airport and are a key component of our modernization.”

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, said, “I thank President Biden for continuing to invest in Los Angeles and our nation’s cities. For Los Angeles, this critical funding from the Biden-Harris Administration means more convenience for travelers, a better flow of global commerce through this critical gateway and more jobs for Angelenos. It’s an investment that will generate returns in so many ways.”

